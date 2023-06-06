Seeyond Has $1.96 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Seeyond reduced its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,886 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in MarketAxess by 70.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,923 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in MarketAxess by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKTX traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.81. 18,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,964. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.44 and a fifty-two week high of $399.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $316.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,567,572.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

