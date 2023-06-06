Seeyond Has $2.25 Million Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Seeyond grew its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 441.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 44.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $143.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average of $133.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.80.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

