Seeyond Lowers Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,514 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.53. 547,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,199. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile



Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

