Seeyond Purchases 21,269 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 260.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,269 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,361,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 100.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,262,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,400 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 749.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,830,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,256 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,568,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 197.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,081,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after buying an additional 2,047,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Insider Activity

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 16,260 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.59 per share, with a total value of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,647,446.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 1,694,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,801,148. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.