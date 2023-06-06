Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.50. 1,437,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 527,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.
Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.
Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
