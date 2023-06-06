Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Trading 10.4% Higher

Shares of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.58 and last traded at $12.50. 1,437,794 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 527,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.32.

Sendas Distribuidora Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.15.

Sendas Distribuidora Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0506 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Sendas Distribuidora’s previous — dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. Sendas Distribuidora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASAI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 410.0% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,968,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190,636 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 46.8% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 6,424,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,321 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 75.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 229,505 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Sendas Distribuidora during the first quarter worth about $2,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sendas Distribuidora by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 96,962 shares during the period. 4.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

