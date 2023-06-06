SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Westpark Capital lowered shares of SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

SentinelOne Stock Down 5.0 %

NYSE:S opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.86. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $12.69 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.54.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,069 shares of company stock valued at $8,158,609 in the last 90 days. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 450.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 2,647.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

