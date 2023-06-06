Serum (SRM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.79 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Serum has a market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $5.79 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0673 or 0.00000259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

