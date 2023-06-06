Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,555 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.39% of Service Co. International worth $41,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCI traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.78. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $56.85 and a 12-month high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

Featured Stories

