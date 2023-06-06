ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is Polen Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,675 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 5.0% of Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,728,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOW. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.33.
Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.94. The company had a trading volume of 619,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,991. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $563.63. The stock has a market cap of $114.29 billion, a PE ratio of 284.58, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $477.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.16.
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
