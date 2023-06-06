Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Receives $63.64 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.64.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Shake Shack from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Shake Shack from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Shake Shack Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SHAK opened at $68.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $71.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.84 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 634.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 889,714 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,656,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,289,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,580,000 after purchasing an additional 395,760 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 1,416.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 418,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,360,000 after purchasing an additional 390,433 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Shake Shack by 61.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 821,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,932,000 after purchasing an additional 313,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc engages in the operation and licensing of Shake Shack restaurants which serve burgers, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and more. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

