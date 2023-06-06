Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Trading Up 3.3%

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 10,685 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 357,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Williams Trading lowered shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Shoe Carnival Increases Dividend

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.37 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.08%.

Institutional Trading of Shoe Carnival

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shoe Carnival

(Get Rating)

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.