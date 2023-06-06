Siacoin (SC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $163.12 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $163.12 million and $1.92 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,827.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00335304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013072 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.81 or 0.00547228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00064870 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.12 or 0.00425373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003734 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,330,952,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

