Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Given a $0.46 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA – Get Rating) received a $0.46 price objective from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 326.32% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.
Siyata Mobile Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,647. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile
Siyata Mobile Company Profile
Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siyata Mobile (SYTA)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Receive News & Ratings for Siyata Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siyata Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.