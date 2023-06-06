Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Given a $0.46 Price Target by Fundamental Research Analysts

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTAGet Rating) received a $0.46 price objective from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 326.32% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group cut shares of Siyata Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Siyata Mobile Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYTA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,351,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,647. Siyata Mobile has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Siyata Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYTA. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Siyata Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Siyata Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It provides connected-vehicle devices and various accessories that are designed for professional fleets, such as trucks, vans, buses, ambulances, government cars, and others. The company also develops, markets, and sells rugged Push-To-Talk (PTT), mobile devices, cellular amplifiers, and various accessories.

