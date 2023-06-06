Social Capital Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI)

Social Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,873,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,298,000. Akili makes up 11.3% of Social Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Social Capital Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Akili at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AKLI. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,011,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,056,000. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,403,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in Akili by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Akili stock remained flat at $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,466. The company has a current ratio of 10.62, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.44. Akili, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Akili ( NASDAQ:AKLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Akili, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops digital therapeutics for cognitive impairments. It provides EndeavorRx, a physician-prescribed video game-based treatment designed to directly target cognitive functioning. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

