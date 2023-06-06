Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Trading Up 3.9%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) was up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 102,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 289,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Southern Energy from C$2.00 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.31 million, a PE ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06.

Southern Energy ( CVE:SOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.35 million for the quarter. Southern Energy had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 26.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.0336976 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

