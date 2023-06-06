Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFST. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southern First Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ SFST opened at $25.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.80. Southern First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Southern First Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern First Bancshares

In other news, insider William M. Aiken III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,038. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.21 per share, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,038. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 13,071 shares of company stock valued at $354,277 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southern First Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

Featured Articles

