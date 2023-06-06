SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPTL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.76. The company had a trading volume of 894,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,527. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $26.87 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

