Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $173.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 9.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr updated its Q2 guidance to $0.04-0.05 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $0.19-0.21 EPS.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.50 on Tuesday. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.28 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Sprinklr from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Insider Activity at Sprinklr

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder Battery Partners Ix, Llc sold 499,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $6,344,907.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Diane Adams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $1,289,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,274.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 776,210 shares of company stock worth $9,623,214 in the last 90 days. 40.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after buying an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

