SSI Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AES by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AES by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 3rd quarter worth about $580,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AES by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter.

Get AES alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

AES Stock Up 0.3 %

AES Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AESC traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,891. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.40 and a 200 day moving average of $93.02. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $77.15 and a twelve month high of $104.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.7188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.67%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.