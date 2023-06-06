SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $205,000 in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

SSI Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EL traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,371,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,765,186. The firm has a market cap of $65.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.78 and a 52-week high of $284.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $222.63 and its 200 day moving average is $239.39.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

