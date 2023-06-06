SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $224,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 438,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,705,000 after acquiring an additional 29,677 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 473,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,937. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $69.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

