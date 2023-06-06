SSI Investment Management LLC Invests $259,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $442.51. 696,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,151,555. The firm has a market cap of $420.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $283.11 and a 52-week high of $454.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $365.76.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock worth $499,897,233 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

