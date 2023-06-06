Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP) Chairman Purchases $15,132.60 in Stock

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRP – Get Rating) Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 14,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $15,132.60. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,736.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Star Equity Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:STRRP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. 682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488. Star Equity Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $47.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97.

Star Equity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

