Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Up to $5.57

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.57, but opened at $5.72. Stem shares last traded at $5.87, with a volume of 1,047,414 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stem from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Stem in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Stem from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $936.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Stem had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stem, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stem announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 81.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Stem

In other news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at $705,301.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,592.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,132 shares of company stock valued at $297,875 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Stem

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stem during the first quarter valued at $283,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stem by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 19,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 210.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 292,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stem

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.