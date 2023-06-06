Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Zoetis by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 21,408 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.0 %

Zoetis stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,639. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.64 and a 200 day moving average of $164.02.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

