Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (BATS:BOCT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 493,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 333,588 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 193,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 191,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 161,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 140,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares. The company has a market cap of $154.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.14.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – October (BOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

