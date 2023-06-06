Steward Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,724 Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,876,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 1,683,011 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,696,000. Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,701,000. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,618,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.45. 249,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,215. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.80.

