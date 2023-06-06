Steward Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.67. 7,792,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,253,461. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

