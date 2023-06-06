Steward Financial Group LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Get Rating) by 110.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,246 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $5,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 35,230 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 259,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 127,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

BATS DISV traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $23.68. 147,800 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $994.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.