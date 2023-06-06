Steward Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP)

Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 510,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,165 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises 7.5% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Steward Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS PSEP remained flat at $31.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,319 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.