Steward Financial Group LLC Invests $141,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 731,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,898,000 after buying an additional 160,727 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,316,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:BBCA traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 76,776 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

