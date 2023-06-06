Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases 40,366 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,366 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.9% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 885,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 574,919 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 835,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,673,000 after buying an additional 281,448 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,096,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 486,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 426,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,605,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

DFAR stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 63,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,456. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $19.12 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.32 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.65.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

