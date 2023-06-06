Steward Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,671 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $27.31. 276,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 693,972. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.53. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

