Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.74 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 16.06% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share.
SFIX traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,562,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,697. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.25. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $8.91.
In related news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 65,903 shares in the company, valued at $329,515. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Casey O'connor sold 12,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.14, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 318,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.51% of the company's stock.
SFIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.41.
Stitch Fix, Inc engages in the provision of personalized shipments of apparel, shoes, and accessories. The firm also delivers personalization to clients through the pairing of data science and human judgment. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
