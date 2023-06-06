Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for June 6th (AGLE, AJRD, APDN, AVNW, BITF, BLIN, BSET, BYFC, CARV, CASI)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, June 6th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW). Lake Street Capital issued a buy rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR). They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN). They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock.

Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). Atlantic Securities issued an overweight rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage (NYSE:LSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renren (NYSE:RENN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Renew (OTCMKTS:RNWHF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM). The firm issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). They issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

