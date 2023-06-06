Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 34,830 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,070% compared to the average daily volume of 2,978 put options.

Institutional Trading of Patterson-UTI Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $460,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 601,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of PTEN stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $10.94. The stock had a trading volume of 784,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.60. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $791.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.41 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

