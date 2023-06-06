StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.
voxeljet Stock Performance
Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.25.
voxeljet Company Profile
voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on voxeljet (VJET)
- Surging Over 100%: Small Cap Electric Boat Maker Makes Waves
- Sleeper AI-Play MongoDB Could Triple In Size
- SunCar Technology Stock Overheats…Will it Rise Again?
- OPEC Meeting: Is Saudi Arabia Trying to Squeeze the Oil Market?
- Buffett-Backed BYD Caught In The Chinese Government’s Stimulus
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.