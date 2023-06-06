StockNews.com Begins Coverage on voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of voxeljet from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

voxeljet Stock Performance

Shares of VJET stock opened at $1.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The company has a market cap of $17.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. voxeljet has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.25.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet ( NASDAQ:VJET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.99 million during the quarter. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 46.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.77%.

voxeljet AG engages in the provision of three-dimensional (3D) printers and provides parts services to industrial and commercial customers. It operates through the Systems and Services segments. The Systems segments focuses on the manufacture and sale of 3D printers, from the sale of consumables, as well as from lease, maintenance and extended warranty agreements with customers.

