StockNews.com Downgrades WW International (NYSE:WW) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. WW International has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

WW International (NYSE:WW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.01 million.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom company-owned operations.

