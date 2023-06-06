StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Shares of Cinedigm stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average of $0.44. The firm has a market cap of $55.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.79.
Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.
