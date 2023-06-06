StockNews.com Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,940,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,303,000 after acquiring an additional 315,202 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after buying an additional 412,779 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,758,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,009,000 after buying an additional 332,958 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 37.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,296,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,081,000 after buying an additional 2,548,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,465,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,999,000 after buying an additional 73,517 shares in the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

