StockNews.com Lowers Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) to Sell

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
CUZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Cousins Properties Price Performance
Shares of Cousins Properties stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,432,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,650,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $34.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
