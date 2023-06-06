StockNews.com Lowers Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERJ. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Embraer from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $11.75 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Embraer from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Embraer from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get Embraer alerts:

Embraer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $15.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Embraer has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -520.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Embraer ( NYSE:ERJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Embraer had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Embraer will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 78,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 16.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Embraer by 12.9% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Embraer during the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 427.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. 37.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Embraer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.