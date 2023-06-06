Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 19,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stratasys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

