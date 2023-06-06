Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSYS. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Stratasys from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.
Stratasys Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of SSYS stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06.
Stratasys Company Profile
Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.
