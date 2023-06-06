Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 49.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. Substratum has a total market cap of $171,154.20 and approximately $4.13 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006452 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00025429 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015608 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25,651.43 or 1.00012138 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036274 USD and is up 46.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

