T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 15,932 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $38,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.37. 3,346,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.76 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

