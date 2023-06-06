T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Price Down 3.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) fell 3.3% during trading on Tuesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $165.00. The company traded as low as $127.53 and last traded at $127.92. 4,642,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 5,827,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.22.

TMUS has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,439,222.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $7,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 300,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,219,156.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.81, for a total value of $2,856,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 801,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,439,222.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $15,831,665. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $935,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988,931 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $153.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.57.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

