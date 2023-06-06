Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.23 and last traded at $23.23. Approximately 87,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 229,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TCMD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. BTIG Research increased their target price on Tactile Systems Technology from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tactile Systems Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $563.11 million, a PE ratio of -120.29 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. Tactile Systems Technology had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.32 million.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $96,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,117.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 14.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 55.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.