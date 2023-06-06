Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.27

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.27 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 90787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 124.05%.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc engages in the operation of upscale open-air outlet centers. The firm focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating, and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

