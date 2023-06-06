TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 73,086 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TDCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.
TDCX Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 12.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Read More
