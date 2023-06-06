TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 78,208 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 73,086 shares.The stock last traded at $9.19 and had previously closed at $9.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TDCX from $12.10 to $9.80 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

TDCX Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TDCX ( NYSE:TDCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $131.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.28 million. TDCX had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.22%. Equities analysts expect that TDCX Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in TDCX in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 12.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TDCX Company Profile

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

