Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TM17. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Team17 Group alerts:

Team17 Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of TM17 stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.41). 123,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 373.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 419.34. The company has a market capitalization of £517.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,218.75, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.22).

Insider Buying and Selling at Team17 Group

Team17 Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Crawford bought 6,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, for a total transaction of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). 27.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Team17 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team17 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.