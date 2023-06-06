Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Team17 Group (LON:TM17 – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 475 ($5.91) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.08) price objective on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 515 ($6.40) target price on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of LON TM17 traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 355 ($4.41). 123,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,676. Team17 Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 335 ($4.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 500 ($6.22). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 373.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 419.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £517.59 million, a PE ratio of 2,218.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, insider Mark Crawford bought 6,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 378 ($4.70) per share, with a total value of £25,031.16 ($31,117.80). 27.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Team17 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its games portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

